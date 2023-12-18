Inmate dies in Washoe County jail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate has died at the Washoe County jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell at around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Deputies immediately began life saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

The cause and manner of the death are under investigation.

The name of the inmate is being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.

