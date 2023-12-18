House fire in Carson City results in no injuries

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Monday morning house fire in Carson City resulted in no injuries.

The Carson City Fire Department was dispatched to the house in the Timberline area. Fire crews were able to prevent it from spreading from the garage to the main house.

An approximate time the fire began was not given.

Carson City fire crews were assisted by the East Fork and Truckee Meadows Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

