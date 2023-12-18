Former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to vote in caucus

By Emily Benito
Dec. 17, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of people gathered at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sunday to hear Former President Donald Trump speak.

Trump is one of three presidential candidates that have visited the Northern Nevada area ahead of the 2024 election.

With Presidential Primaries, and the Republican caucus coming up in early February, he came to rally his supporters to commit to vote in the Republican caucus.

The former president took time to take aim at President Biden, also making a point to emphasize that he will terminate what he calls Biden’s open border policies:

“Joe Biden is a disgrace; he is a threat to democracy… Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens that are invading our country, it is only common sense that when I am re-elected, we have no choice, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history.”

He also made a point about reducing inflation:

“Any time there is inflation countries die and we have the highest inflation we have had in many many many decades.”

He also claimed that he thinks we are closer to World War III than we have ever been:

“I am the only candidate who can make this promise to you. I will prevent World War III.”

Keep in mind: For those who are voting for Republican candidates, only the results of the caucus will go toward the National Nominating Convention.

Nevada residents will be able to cast their votes in the Presidential Primaries on February 6th, and the Republican caucus February 8th.

