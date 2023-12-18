Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast

A strong storm system is creating a travel mess in the northeastern U.S. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM PST
NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the region. More than 245,000 power outages were reported from Pennsylvania to New York to New England, with numerous reports of trees falling on power lines. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) were forecast for the southeast New England coast, the Weather Service said.

A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)

Nearly 50 flights were canceled and nearly 90 were delayed at New York-area airports, according to FlightAware. Many school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the conditions. Commuter rail systems were reporting delays.

In New York City, high winds prompted the temporary closure of the Verrazzano Bridge. It reopened later Monday morning, but with a ban on tractor-trailers and other large vehicles.

Guilford, Connecticut, police said a tree fell on a police cruiser, but the officer was not injured.

The storm swept up the southern East Coast late Saturday and Sunday, breaking rainfall records and forcing water rescues.

