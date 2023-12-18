Cortez Masto, Rosen introduce resolution supporting access to Mifepristone

A file image of Mifepristone
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have introduced a resolution supporting access to the abortion pill Mifepristone.

They joined fellow democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and 35 others in introducing the resolution.

The resolution says the scientific judgement of the FDA is that the pill is safe, despite claims to the contrary.

“Anti-choice Republicans are continuing to attack women’s rights, even in pro-choice states, and we need to ensure they can continue to access this life-saving medication and care,” said Cortez Masto. “Nevadans and all Americans have made it clear they support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, and I will continue fighting to protect access to the abortion pill and women’s reproductive health care.”

“Women in Nevada and across the country have safely used Mifepristone for decades,” said Senator Rosen. “Extreme anti-choice politicians’ lawsuit to ban it is the latest attempt by anti-choice extremists to ban abortion and tell women what to do with their own bodies. I’m joining my colleagues in a resolution to make clear that banning this safe medication will have dire consequences for women across our country.”

