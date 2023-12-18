Chacon continues testimony to get medical license reinstated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno physician Dr. Samuel Chacon continued efforts to get his medical license reinstated on Monday afternoon.

Chacon testified in front of the State Board of Medical Examiners. The Board claimed he was a danger to the public’s safety after examining ‘patient A’ who was high risk. They say she did not receive standard of care. They also say Chacon committed malpractice.

A letter from the director of the Obstetrics Department at Renown Medical Center was entered into evidence and stated that because Chacon had no privileges at the hospital, the continuity of care was diminished for his patients.

An expert witness for Chacon, Dr. Michael Ross, testified there was nothing unusual about Chacon providing prenatal care and not delivering a baby.

Chacon testified that his patients signed release forms saying they understood he would not deliver their babies. He further testified that ‘patient A’ signed the form and that she wanted to stay with his practice.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.