Chacon continues testimony to get medical license reinstated

Dr. Samuel Chacon
Dr. Samuel Chacon(KOLO/Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno physician Dr. Samuel Chacon continued efforts to get his medical license reinstated on Monday afternoon.

Chacon testified in front of the State Board of Medical Examiners. The Board claimed he was a danger to the public’s safety after examining ‘patient A’ who was high risk. They say she did not receive standard of care. They also say Chacon committed malpractice.

A letter from the director of the Obstetrics Department at Renown Medical Center was entered into evidence and stated that because Chacon had no privileges at the hospital, the continuity of care was diminished for his patients.

An expert witness for Chacon, Dr. Michael Ross, testified there was nothing unusual about Chacon providing prenatal care and not delivering a baby.

Chacon testified that his patients signed release forms saying they understood he would not deliver their babies. He further testified that ‘patient A’ signed the form and that she wanted to stay with his practice.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

Latest News

Six people charged with acting as fake electors appeared virtually in court on December 18.
Alleged Nevada fake electors plead not guilty
Best light displays in Reno and Sparks
Reno Dads Christmas Lights List
Former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to vote in caucus
Former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to vote in caucus
Holidays to Remember Blood Drive Morning Break Interview
KOLO Cares teams up with Vitalant for Holidays to Remember Blood Drive