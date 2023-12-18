Alleged Nevada fake electors plead not guilty

Six people charged with acting as fake electors appeared virtually in court on December 18.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Six suspects charged with acting as fake electors in the 2020 presidential election entered pleas of not guilty in court on Monday.

The six defendants—James DeGraffenreid, Durward Hindle, Jesse Law, Michael McDonald, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice—appeared in Clark County District Court on December 18 via Zoom before Judge Mary Kay Holthus. Each faces two felony charges: offering false instruments for filing on record and uttering forged instruments (forgery).

“As long as I’m attorney general, I’ll never, never stop fighting against those seeking to undermine our elections,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said last week. “I’ll never stop fighting against those who seek to undermine our democracy.”

All six entered not-guilty pleas on Monday. They are due back in court on March 4, 2024.

