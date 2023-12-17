Reno Police Department offers holiday tips to protect against thefts

Holiday safety graphic
Holiday safety graphic(MGN/Free Stock Photos)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department has offered safety tips for the holidays.

“Thieves are looking for any opportunity to steal and take the joy out of the holiday season,” Commander Daniel Bond said in a statement. “With taking a few proactive and protective measures, everybody’s holiday can be that much safer.”

Vehicle Break-Ins

  • Park in Well-Lit Areas: Residents should park their vehicles in well-lit areas, especially during the evening hours.
  • Lock and Secure: Double-check that all windows and doors are locked before leaving a vehicle unattended.
  • Remove Valuables: Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight. Secure items in the trunk or remove them entirely from the vehicle.
  • Remove Skis or Snowboards: Residents should never leave skis or snowboards unattended on the exterior of their vehicles, even with locks or racks

Porch Thefts

  • Delivery Alerts: Use delivery notifications to track and be aware of when packages are expected to arrive.
  • Secure Home Delivery Locations:  If possible, provide specific delivery instructions or have packages delivered to a secure location, such as a back porch.
  • Workplace Delivery: Consider having packages delivered to a workplace as that eliminates any possibility of a package being left unattended at a home.
  • Deliver to Carrier Location: Packages can also be delivered to a carrier location such as UPS or FedEx, and residents can pick up their deliveries directly at the location.

Delivery Truck Safety

While Reno has not experienced this trend yet, in other parts of the country, criminals have been reportedly following delivery trucks to identify potential targets. To stay proactive:

  • Report Suspicious Activity:  If you notice any vehicle tailing a delivery truck or acting suspiciously, report it immediately.
  • Varied Delivery Times: Be mindful of changing delivery schedules to make it less predictable for potential criminals.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

Latest News

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these security camera photographs of a suspect in a...
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle theft suspect
8,000 wreaths were placed on the graves of our veterans at the Northern Nevada Veterans...
Thousands of Wreaths Placed On Fernley Veteran Graves
UFC octagon
Las Vegas: Leon Edwards dominates Colby Covington to keep UFC title
12-16-23
Nevada's quick start helps in 88-53 win over Stanislaus State