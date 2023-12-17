Reno Police Department offers holiday tips to protect against thefts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department has offered safety tips for the holidays.

“Thieves are looking for any opportunity to steal and take the joy out of the holiday season,” Commander Daniel Bond said in a statement. “With taking a few proactive and protective measures, everybody’s holiday can be that much safer.”

Vehicle Break-Ins

Park in Well-Lit Areas: Residents should park their vehicles in well-lit areas, especially during the evening hours.

Lock and Secure: Double-check that all windows and doors are locked before leaving a vehicle unattended.

Remove Valuables: Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight. Secure items in the trunk or remove them entirely from the vehicle.

Remove Skis or Snowboards: Residents should never leave skis or snowboards unattended on the exterior of their vehicles, even with locks or racks

Porch Thefts

Delivery Alerts: Use delivery notifications to track and be aware of when packages are expected to arrive.

Secure Home Delivery Locations: If possible, provide specific delivery instructions or have packages delivered to a secure location, such as a back porch.

Workplace Delivery: Consider having packages delivered to a workplace as that eliminates any possibility of a package being left unattended at a home.

Deliver to Carrier Location: Packages can also be delivered to a carrier location such as UPS or FedEx, and residents can pick up their deliveries directly at the location.

Delivery Truck Safety

While Reno has not experienced this trend yet, in other parts of the country, criminals have been reportedly following delivery trucks to identify potential targets. To stay proactive:

Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice any vehicle tailing a delivery truck or acting suspiciously, report it immediately.

Varied Delivery Times: Be mindful of changing delivery schedules to make it less predictable for potential criminals.

