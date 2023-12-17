Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

A young boy was killed in a road rage incident in Lancaster, California, according to officials. (SOURCE: KCBS)
By KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, Calif. (KCBS) – A 4-year-old boy tragically died in California after officials said he was shot in a road rage incident.

There has been no memorial yet, just a small section of crime scene tape was left where deputies blocked off a block of Sierra Highway Friday night after the preschooler’s death.

Investigators said the boy was shot while sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car.

Deputies said the family was out doing some shopping when they were cut off by an aggressive driver who began following them, then pulled alongside the family’s car and started shooting as they drove down the street just before 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the little boy was hit in the torso and his mom and dad drove him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris said he spoke to the friends of the boy’s family.

“I know that they attend church regularly,” he said. “I’ve talked to members of the church they go to. You know the entire congregation is just devastated, I mean, could you imagine?”

The mayor said that 45 days ago, the city installed a safety net of cameras that helped find the shooter, along with the victim’s dash cam.

Authorities said the suspect’s car was found in the immediate area and they arrested a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman for murder.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the suspects. The mayor said he’s been told they are gang-affiliated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

