Nevada's quick start helps in 88-53 win over Stanislaus State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball got back to its winning ways with an 88-53 victory over Stanislaus State at Lawlor Events Center Saturday afternoon.

The Pack collected a season-high 24 steals, the third-most by a Nevada women’s basketball team in a single game in the NCAA Era. This is the second time in the Amanda Levens era Nevada has had at least 20 steals in a game, getting 23 in the season opener Nov. 9 earlier this year.

Junior guard Audrey Roden led Nevada with a game-high 24 points while freshman guard Izzy Sullivan added a career-high 20 points. Roden and Sullivan are the first Nevada duo to score 20 points each since Jan. 21, 2023 against Fresno State.

Roden helped Nevada get off to a fast start with a 9-0 run, scoring seven of Nevada’s first nine points. After a Stanislaus State basket, Roden knocked down a pair of free throws and found senior guard Gabby Giuffre for a 3-pointer to give Nevada a 12-point advantage. She finished with 15 first quarter points to give Nevada a 28-8 lead after the first 10 minutes.

The Pack opened the second quarter with three, 3-pointers to stretch the lead 37-8. A pair of jumpers by fifth year guard Claire Jacobs and a layup from redshirt sophomore forward Natalie Lathrop allowed Nevada to move ahead 48-15 in the closing minutes of the first half.

After a jumper by senior guard Tiffany Siu, Jacobs knocked down a free throw to give Nevada a commanding lead going into the locker room.

Following a layup by senior forward Lexie Givens to open the third quarter, Nevada kept the momentum with a 3-pointer by Sullivan and a jumper by Jacobs. Freshman guard Rakiyah Jackson hit a jumper late in the third quarter to help keep Nevada’s foot on the offensive pedal, finishing the game with a career-high six points, three rebounds and a career-high three steals.

Stanislaus State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too much to overcome and Nevada managed to come out with the win.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.