Honoring our local veterans: Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - 8,000 wreaths were placed on the graves of our veterans at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor them during the holidays.

This was possible because of our community participating in Wreaths Across America. A nationwide tradition like this one reminds us of the heart-warming meaning of true holiday spirit:

“The idea of the holiday spirit is whether it is this time of the year or any time of the year really, is to come and remember them so they are not forgotten. So, when you lay the wreath and you read their name, their memory comes to life, and they are a part of it. This Christmas season that we are enjoying now in Northern Nevada,” says Rich Crombie, the Public Information Officer for the Nevada Veterans Coalition.

The tradition touches many hearts, especially those who have served and have family who also dedicated their life to serving the United States:

“Well, I come from a family of veterans. My grandfather was Spanish American war in 1898, my brother was World War II marine, and of course myself was a Vietnam so we come from a family of veterans,” says Jim Sheble, Vietnam Navy Veteran.

For more information on veteran programs in Northern Nevada, visit veterans.nv.gov.

