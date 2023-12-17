Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle theft suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the suspect in a vehicle theft Dec. 12 from Rand Avenue.

The sheriff’s office found the stolen vehicle Saturday in the area of Long Street and Humboldt Lane.

Surveillance video shows a male suspect the sheriff’s office described as thin and wearing a red Reebok sweater, a blue baseball cap, flue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sam Hatley at 75-283-7852, dispatch at 775-887-2007 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward in the case. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

As a friendly reminder, during the cold months please remember to lock your vehicles and do not leave the keys in your vehicle while warming them up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.