Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle theft suspect
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the suspect in a vehicle theft Dec. 12 from Rand Avenue.
The sheriff’s office found the stolen vehicle Saturday in the area of Long Street and Humboldt Lane.
Surveillance video shows a male suspect the sheriff’s office described as thin and wearing a red Reebok sweater, a blue baseball cap, flue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sam Hatley at 75-283-7852, dispatch at 775-887-2007 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward in the case. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.