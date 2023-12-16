USPS urges people to ship packages before the holiday deadline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for post offices. Particularly as the holiday shipping deadline nears close. This year USPS made the shipping dates easy to remember by using even numbered dates.

December 16th: All ground advantage packages being shipped over 5 days must be at the post office prior to close. 4-day shipping is Monday, 3-day shipping is Tuesday and 2-day shipping is Wednesday. This includes Christmas cards.

December 18th: Priority mail deadlines are a little more forgiving, but not by much. 3-day shipping is Wednesday and 2-day shipping is Thursday.

December 20th: Priority mail express package deadline for 2-day shipping is on Wednesday and one-day shipping is on Thursday.

USPS offers online and self-service shipping options. “There is a self-service kiosk that’s out there. You go through the motions, follow the prompts and you just drop that package into the drop bin. There is also an at-home option. A lot of businesses or self-employed businesses use it. Its called “click and ship.” You can get to it from USPS.com,” said Robert Hamm, on behalf of USPS.

Regardless of the shipping method you decide to use, be sure to attach a return address with the correct zip code. USPS recommends placing a note with the return address inside the packages, just in case the box gets damaged.

