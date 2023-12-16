North Valleys High School renames gym after beloved coach battling cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - North Valleys High School held a special ceremony to a beloved coach battling cancer.

At the dedication for Richard Peraldo, a standing ovation was shown to a man who lived by the North Valleys creed: Take care of each other.

“This was our opportunity to give back to him and show the broader community what sacrifice and purpose can ultimately bring,” said Tomas Marcaluso, Principle of North Valleys High.

Although his retirement came early due to a ruthless battle with cancer, Richard Peraldo, had an impressive track record. During his tenure, he led the Panthers to their first state award and was named the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Athletic Director of the year in 2021. He is the school’s longest-serving athletic director. The change in Peraldo’s role was a difficult one for him. Throughout the night he harped on how much he loved his job and would still be teaching if it wasn’t for his cancer battle.”

“I never did it for the honor. I never did it for myself. It wasn’t about the glory. It was about the student athletes. Knowing my name is going to up in that gym forever is something I’ll never forget,” Peraldo said.

In addition to coaching, Peraldo, also taught special education. Providing instruction, support, and encouragement for students with special needs.

“It’s bittersweet because I wish I was still teaching and being an athletic coach but, things in your life change,” Peraldo said.

For the gym to officially be named after him, Peraldo had to retire. In a mini ceremony, within his dedication, he was given recognition of his service to youth from 1999 to 2023. But, before he formally stepped down as coach, Peraldo left his students with some final words of advice.

“Life’s full of surprises. When your day is wonderful, cherish it. When it becomes difficult, stay strong, because there’s no grantees in life,” Peraldo said.

