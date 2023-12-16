North Valleys High School renames gym after beloved coach battling cancer

DURING HIS TENURE, HE LED THE PANTHERS TO THEIR FIRST STATE AWARD AND WAS NAMED THE NEVADA...
DURING HIS TENURE, HE LED THE PANTHERS TO THEIR FIRST STATE AWARD AND WAS NAMED THE NEVADA INTERSCHOLASTIC ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION 3A ATHLETIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR IN 2021. HE IS THE SCHOOL'S LONGEST-SERVING ATHLETIC DIRECTOR.(None)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - North Valleys High School held a special ceremony to a beloved coach battling cancer.

At the dedication for Richard Peraldo, a standing ovation was shown to a man who lived by the North Valleys creed: Take care of each other.

“This was our opportunity to give back to him and show the broader community what sacrifice and purpose can ultimately bring,” said Tomas Marcaluso, Principle of North Valleys High.

Although his retirement came early due to a ruthless battle with cancer, Richard Peraldo, had an impressive track record. During his tenure, he led the Panthers to their first state award and was named the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Athletic Director of the year in 2021. He is the school’s longest-serving athletic director. The change in Peraldo’s role was a difficult one for him. Throughout the night he harped on how much he loved his job and would still be teaching if it wasn’t for his cancer battle.”

“I never did it for the honor. I never did it for myself. It wasn’t about the glory. It was about the student athletes. Knowing my name is going to up in that gym forever is something I’ll never forget,” Peraldo said.

In addition to coaching, Peraldo, also taught special education. Providing instruction, support, and encouragement for students with special needs.

“It’s bittersweet because I wish I was still teaching and being an athletic coach but, things in your life change,” Peraldo said.

For the gym to officially be named after him, Peraldo had to retire. In a mini ceremony, within his dedication, he was given recognition of his service to youth from 1999 to 2023. But, before he formally stepped down as coach, Peraldo left his students with some final words of advice.

“Life’s full of surprises. When your day is wonderful, cherish it. When it becomes difficult, stay strong, because there’s no grantees in life,” Peraldo said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Winter Events at Washoe County Libraries
The scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane.
Arlington Avenue reopens after crash
Holiday cards must be shipped by December 16.
USPS urges people to ship packages before the holiday deadline
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather