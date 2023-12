RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A mobile home fire in Lemmon Valley Valley displaced two people and three pets on Saturday morning, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire happened in the 12100 block of Salman Way at about 9:30 a.m.

There were no injuries, TMFR said.

The fire’s cause was traced to a water heater.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.