Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A hit-and-run crash on Wrondel Way near Hubbard Way killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Reno Police Department said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 6:37 p.m. Medical personnel declared the pedestrian dead at the scene about 1,000 feet east of the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. No vehicle remained at the scene.

Streets in the area were closed for several hours.

The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

