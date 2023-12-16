Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Reno

Hit and run graphic
Hit and run graphic(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:50 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A hit-and-run crash on Wrondel Way near Hubbard Way killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Reno Police Department said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 6:37 p.m. Medical personnel declared the pedestrian dead at the scene about 1,000 feet east of the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. No vehicle remained at the scene.

Streets in the area were closed for several hours.

The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

The Salvation Army red kettle.
Reno TV stations raise $9,633.43 in Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
DURING HIS TENURE, HE LED THE PANTHERS TO THEIR FIRST STATE AWARD AND WAS NAMED THE NEVADA...
North Valleys High School renames gym after beloved coach battling cancer
Winter Events at Washoe County Libraries
The scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane.
Arlington Avenue reopens after crash