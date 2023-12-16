Auto-pedestrian crash closes southbound Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane

The scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane.
The scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash involving a pestrian closed southbound Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane.

The Reno Police Department said they are waiting to hear the condition of the pedestrian before determining the extent of the investigation at the scene, so it’s unknown how long it will be closed.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m.

Police are there along with the Reno Fire Department and REMSA.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Holiday cards must be shipped by December 16.
USPS urges people to ship packages before the holiday deadline
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Encouraging holiday shoppers to keep it local
Keeping holiday shopping local
The Downtown Reno Library
Downtown Reno Library will not reopen Monday as planned