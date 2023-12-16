Auto-pedestrian crash closes southbound Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash involving a pestrian closed southbound Arlington Avenue at Plumb Lane.

The Reno Police Department said they are waiting to hear the condition of the pedestrian before determining the extent of the investigation at the scene, so it’s unknown how long it will be closed.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m.

Police are there along with the Reno Fire Department and REMSA.

