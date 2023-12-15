Youth camp counselor facing felony charges for alleged sexual involvement with teens

Daryan Benka
Daryan Benka(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A youth camp counselor is facing felony charges for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with two teenage boys. 25-year-old Daryan Benka was arrested on Thursday, December 14 by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies and booked on two separate crimes of sexual conduct with children under the care, custody, control of supervision of the camp.

According to DCSO, Benka was employed at the China Spring Youth Camp as a case manager and counselor from June 2020 to October 2023. Investigators say Benka had sexual involvement throughout 2023 with two 17-year-old males assigned to her.

Benka’s bail was set at just over $20,000. She was released after posting bail on Friday, December 15. Benka will now be supervised by the Douglas County Department of Alternative Sentencing by wearing a court ordered GPS ankle monitor and she will not be allowed to make any contact with the victims.

Benka faces up to five years in prison for each offense and fines up to $10,000. She is scheduled to appear in the East Fork Justice Court in Minden on January 8, 2024 for her initial court appearance and arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Boxers and Buddies is overwhelmed with puppies and needs the community's help caring for them.
Boxers and Buddies Overwhelmed with Puppies
The Salvation Army red kettle.
KOLO teaming up with Salvation Army for red kettle campaign
Holidays, Hounds and Hooch Fundraiser
Natural Paws Reno to host Holidays, Hounds and Hooch fundraiser for Shakespeare Animal Fund
Holidays, Hounds and Hooch Fundraiser
Holidays, Hounds and Hooch Fundraiser
Ugly Sweater Wine Walk
Don your ugliest Christmas sweater for December’s wine walk through Reno’s Riverwalk District