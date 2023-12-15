Youth camp counselor facing felony charges for alleged sexual involvement with teens

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A youth camp counselor is facing felony charges for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with two teenage boys. 25-year-old Daryan Benka was arrested on Thursday, December 14 by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies and booked on two separate crimes of sexual conduct with children under the care, custody, control of supervision of the camp.

According to DCSO, Benka was employed at the China Spring Youth Camp as a case manager and counselor from June 2020 to October 2023. Investigators say Benka had sexual involvement throughout 2023 with two 17-year-old males assigned to her.

Benka’s bail was set at just over $20,000. She was released after posting bail on Friday, December 15. Benka will now be supervised by the Douglas County Department of Alternative Sentencing by wearing a court ordered GPS ankle monitor and she will not be allowed to make any contact with the victims.

Benka faces up to five years in prison for each offense and fines up to $10,000. She is scheduled to appear in the East Fork Justice Court in Minden on January 8, 2024 for her initial court appearance and arraignment.

