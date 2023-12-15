Voter I.D could be on November 2024 Nevada ballot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here in Nevada voter identification is done on the front end. When registering to vote a valid picture I.D. must be presented. The voter’s signature is also placed on documents.

It is that signature that is verified throughout the voting process.

“Whenever you vote, they check up to four signature examples including the one on record with the register of voters 2 of them have to match,” says Fred Lokken Political Science Professor at Truckee Meadows Community College “Otherwise your ballot will have to be cured. We have been using this system for decades under all circumstances. There have been no cases of fraud documented that would be consequential or noteworthy.”

But providing an I.D. at the onset, followed by a signature isn’t good enough for David Gibbs.

Representing “Repair the Vote” the PAC is circulating an initiative petition which is calling for the state constitution to be changed to require photo I.Ds to vote at polling places and through mail in balloting.

“People need to know that when they cast a ballot their casting a ballot in their name. They know that everyone else is doing that as well,” says Gibbs. “That there is nobody out there....we’ve all heard stories about voter fraud across the whole country.”

“Repair the Vote” website reads: “In 2020 numerous incidents not just here in Nevada, surfaced revolving around mail-in ballots and voters casting votes without having a legally recognized photo I.D.”

In fact only one case of voter fraud was documented in Nevada in 2020.

One man tried to vote in his name, and in his dead wife’s name. In a plea deal he was convicted of voting more than once in the same election.

“In the states where they impose it, all they’ve succeeded in doing is making sure certain people can’t vote,” says Lokken of the voter I.D.

“That argument has been raised in multiple places, multiple states where they tried to bring in Voter I.D. and nobody has lost their ability to vote,” says Gibbs.

A lawsuit filed in Carson District Court challenges the Voter. I.D. initiative petition.

The plaintiff claims among other things if passed, voter I.D. will be an unfunded mandate as identification will cost some voters money to obtain. Plaintiffs also maintain forcing election workers to authenticate voter verification like driver’s licenses and social security numbers before counting the vote would require expensive information gathering systems by the state.

No date has been set for the hearing challenging the voter I.D. initiative petition. But Gibbs says the petitions are circulating now throughout the state.

They’ll need more than 100,000 signatures from registered voters representing Nevada’s four congressional districts.

The deadline is June 2024.

The initiative needs to be passed twice if it makes it to the ballot, once in 2024 and then in 2026, before the Nevada Constitution changes.

