UNR students, faculty and staff respond to uptick in tuition and salary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Regents unanimously approved to increase student tuition and fees by 5%, while improving teacher salaries to 11% for the 2024-2025 school year. The goal is to fill a $63 million financial gap caused by an increase in cost of living from the previous year. “That’s the result of a 12% cost of living adjustment for faculty that went in place and was approved by the 2023 legislature. So for last year there was a 12% cost of living increase for faculty and staff,” said Andrew Clinger, the CFO for the University of Nevada, Reno.

“We are all humans, we are all motivated, and we all believe in the same mission. The University system is a chance to increase social mobility in Nevada and increase college attainment,” Aaron hill, who has taught at Nevada for 6 six years. Hill has seen the changes on campus and was recently elected to the faculty senate chair.

The 5% student tuition and fee increase will start in July of 2024. “I mean, it’s cool, but it’s also definitely a little harder on students just because its more for us,” said Avery Schneider, a student at UNR. “But I can see why the teachers are getting the benefit but it’s just harder for students.” Some of the students I spoke to were taken by surprise and others were in support of the increase in salary for teachers.

Colleges across the state are facing challenges in student enrollment and teacher retention. “Right now we are already holding over 100 positions vacant and without the student fee increase, I mean, that number could go up to another 100 positions that we’d have to hold vacant,” said Clinger. Many believe the increase will help students learn proficiently in the classroom and decrease the departure of teachers. “First hand from people I interact with, there’s so many jobs that people here won’t be applying for because they know that this is a place invested in them continuing to do their teaching and research right here in this community and they are supported doing so.”

The board was presented with options to choose from. Option A, which was recommended by teachers, explains that students would face the 5% increase at the start of the school year but the 11% increase wouldn’t go into effect until October of 2024. Option B would only boost teacher salaries by 9.5% but would be in effect at the start of the year, in July. Option A was chosen. “Option A is obviously better for me in the long run. Equal for the students for both options. There is also an Option C, which was that the Regents could have chosen to do neither plan and go back to the drawing board. Which would have put the system in a position wondering exactly where we were and how we could plan,” added Hill.

Although the increase in tuition and fees seems large. Nevada still ranks 31% below the national average cost of tuition and fees, which is $9,375. The state has the third lowest cost of tuition and fees in the country.

Undergraduate students will now pay $281 per credit, which is up from the previous $267.50. For lower-division community college students, it went from $117.75 per credit to $123.75.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.