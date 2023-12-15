Storey County school superintendent announces retirement

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Storey County School District announced Thursday that Superintendent Todd Hess will retire after this school year.

Hess spent his life in Storey County, starting school in kindergarten and graduating from Virginia City High School in 1986.

He worked for the school district for 30 years as a teacher, coach and as principal at all four schools before becoming superintendent, the school district said.

“It has been an absolute privilege working alongside every one of you as we work to help students and families reach their goals and aspirations,” Hess said in a statement by the school district.

