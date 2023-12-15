Road blocked off near Silver Lake for apparent stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in the 7700 block of Crystal Shores Drive in the Silver Lake area.
The scene of a stand-off in the 7700 block of Crystal Shores Drive in the Silver Lake area.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -9:25 P.M. UPDATE: The KOLO 8 News Now photographer on scene heard a loud explosion.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities have blocked off streets in the Silver Lake area near Stead and are using a bullhorn to call into a home in the 7700 block of Crystal Shores Drive.

Both the Reno Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are on scene west of Sierra Sage Golf Course and south of Silver Lake.

Authorities are not releasing information about the situation. Moya Boulevard is closed at Beacon Cove Road.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on scene and will provide updated information when available.

