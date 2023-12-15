Natural Paws Reno to host Holidays, Hounds and Hooch fundraiser for Shakespeare Animal Fund

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time, once again, for Natural Paws’ annual ‘Holiday, Hounds and Hooch’. Bring your pups and get photos taken with Santa and Natural Paws store location (18136 Wedge Pkwy, Reno).

Owner Lori Burks and James Smack from the Shakespeare Animal Fund stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to this festive event for a good cause.

Holiday, Hounds and Hooch takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 from 3-5 p.m. This isn’t your average store event. Ugly holiday sweaters (the more ‘festive’ the better) are greatly encouraged, as the merriments will be held exclusively outdoors. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs who will get their own pumpkin lattes while the owners enjoy adult beverages from Mutt Lynch Winery. Guests will also receive a commemorative wine glass (with a suggested donation). And eat before you drink! 775 food truck will be joining the festivities with yummy fare.

Thanks to Epics Holiday Themed Photo Booth, Santa Selfies will be taken, and best-dressed will receive a ‘barktacular’ prize from Natural Paws. Raffles will also be happening, with Natural Paws raffling off a huge pet gift basket of fun dog and kitty goodies.

All proceeds benefit Shakespeare Animal Fund, a non-profit devoted to helping pet owners with emergency veterinary bills due to accidents, sickness and other emergencies in 13 Northern Nevada counties. Click here to learn more.

And if you can’t make it out to the event, but you’d still like to donate, Natural Paws has set up a virtual Facebook fundraiser to collect donations for Shakespeare Animal Fund.

