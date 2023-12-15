Man arrested in Incline Village for child exploitation

Jake Emami, 20, was taken into custody on Dec. 14, 2023 by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
Jake Emami, 20, was taken into custody on Dec. 14, 2023 by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office HEAT unit.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges including child exploitation after bein arrested in Incline Village Thursday. Jake Emami was taken into custody by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit.

WCSO school resource officers launched an investigation Monday based on information provided by school administrators.

Charges Emami now faces include two counts of solicitation of a child for prostitution, two counts of attempted use of a child as a subject in a sexual portrayal or performance, three counts of child abuse for sexual exploitation, and statutory sexual seduction by a person under age 21.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

