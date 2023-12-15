KOLO teaming up with Salvation Army for red kettle campaign

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(Jason Agnew / Youtube | MGN)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is teaming up to ring bells for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Each station is competing to see which can raise the most money.

It’s taking place Friday, December 15 at Hobby Lobby at 5685 S. Virginia St. in Reno. KOLO 8 News Now will be in front of the store from noon until 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s event, you can also donate directly to The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle.

