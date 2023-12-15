Don your ugliest Christmas sweater for December’s wine walk through Reno’s Riverwalk District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s monthly wine walk is back this weekend for one of the biggest afternoon bar crawls of the year. The ugly Christmas sweater-themed wine walk takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2-5 p.m.

Ginger Graves and Randee Kunold from Home Means Nevada Co. stopped by Morning Break that even though presale tickets have closed, you can still purchase your wristband for $30 at any of the starting locations on Saturday.

The wine walk is hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk Merchants Association along the Truckee River and neighboring streets in downtown Reno. This is a fun and quirky event where the costumes take center stage, socialize and have fun while strolling downtown Riverwalk businesses.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.