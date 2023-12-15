Climatologists take a look at what a dry winter could mean

A tractor being used to clear snow
A tractor being used to clear snow(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lack of precipitation this winter has Northern Nevada seeing less snowpack than normal for this time of year.

David Simeral, an Associate Research Scientist at the Desert Research Institute, says that, at this point, the numbers don’t look great in terms of precipitation.

“Currently we’re sitting at about 43% of what is normal,” Simeral said.

OUR CURRENT SEASON IS A LITTLE LESS THAN HALF OF NORMAL.
OUR CURRENT SEASON IS A LITTLE LESS THAN HALF OF NORMAL.(None)

The above graph shows the snowpack in the Lake Tahoe Basin for the current Water Year, which starts on October 1, compared to the last two seasons. The black line is where we currently are. Compared to the green line showing the average, our current season is a little less than half of what’s normal.

“This could change rather quickly. All we would need is one or two atmospheric river events to occur,” Simeral said.

Simeral says the good news is, it’s still early in the season. So we don’t need to be concerned...just yet.

“Even if we had a somewhat dry winter we are able to buffer some of that because we have good carryover from last season,” Said Simeral.

It’s hard to forget the near record-breaking winter Northern Nevada and California had last year. Simeral says it came as a surprise, but, after two dry winters previously, was necessary to keep us from hitting a drought.

“Last year was a lifesaver for the Agriculture community,” said Simeral.

If the high temperatures and low precipitation stay consistent, last year’s snowpack has our reservoirs and water supply in really good shape. Simeral says that at least for this year, we will be ok.

“Its not difficult for us to get back into a drought,” expressed Simeral.

If we were to experience two dry winters back-to-back, Simeral explains there’s ways in which drought can be combated; mainly through storage in upstream reservoirs. The construction of a dam across a river forms a reservoir that raises the water level upstream, stores the water, and slows down its rate of flow.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Students face a 5% increase in tuition and fees while teacher salaries boost 11%.
UNR students, faculty and staff respond to uptick in tuition and salary
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Nevada Driver's License sample
Voter I.D. could be on November 2024 Nevada ballot