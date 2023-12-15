Climatologists take a look at what a dry winter could mean

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lack of precipitation this winter has Northern Nevada seeing less snowpack than normal for this time of year.

David Simeral, an Associate Research Scientist at the Desert Research Institute, says that, at this point, the numbers don’t look great in terms of precipitation.

“Currently we’re sitting at about 43% of what is normal,” Simeral said.

OUR CURRENT SEASON IS A LITTLE LESS THAN HALF OF NORMAL. (None)

The above graph shows the snowpack in the Lake Tahoe Basin for the current Water Year, which starts on October 1, compared to the last two seasons. The black line is where we currently are. Compared to the green line showing the average, our current season is a little less than half of what’s normal.

“This could change rather quickly. All we would need is one or two atmospheric river events to occur,” Simeral said.

Simeral says the good news is, it’s still early in the season. So we don’t need to be concerned...just yet.

“Even if we had a somewhat dry winter we are able to buffer some of that because we have good carryover from last season,” Said Simeral.

It’s hard to forget the near record-breaking winter Northern Nevada and California had last year. Simeral says it came as a surprise, but, after two dry winters previously, was necessary to keep us from hitting a drought.

“Last year was a lifesaver for the Agriculture community,” said Simeral.

If the high temperatures and low precipitation stay consistent, last year’s snowpack has our reservoirs and water supply in really good shape. Simeral says that at least for this year, we will be ok.

“Its not difficult for us to get back into a drought,” expressed Simeral.

If we were to experience two dry winters back-to-back, Simeral explains there’s ways in which drought can be combated; mainly through storage in upstream reservoirs. The construction of a dam across a river forms a reservoir that raises the water level upstream, stores the water, and slows down its rate of flow.

