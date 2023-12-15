Businesses encourage shoppers to shop locally this holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are only 9 days until Christmas and the countdown to gift giving is upon us; Local businesses are encouraging shoppers to keep it local.

“Decorating the store and get into the holiday spirit it’s nice to have everyone in here and they’re coming in with their families and shopping for loved ones,” says Kennady Pine, manager of Nomad Boutique in Midtown.

Another business in Midtown Sierra Belle Boutique is hosting 12 Days of Christmas, which is a special event with lots of holiday specials.

Owner, Hope Triplett says, that while big corporations might not be excited by your purchase, it makes her whole day:

“I love the community it’s great to see locals and see those repeat customer and it’s also amazing to meet people that come from out of town,” says Triplett.

Midtown businesses aren’t the only ones hoping for lots of holiday shoppers, Bone-ito Pet Store in the Rancharrah Village has many pet products, and partners with nonprofit Noah’s Animal House to help animals, and people in need.

Owner of Bone-ito Staci Alonso says the season of giving means so much to her and her business:

“People are shopping for fun things and most of all it does bring a lot of new bodies, and customers, and pupsters into the store. We bring in more people and give others more hours,” says Alonso.

