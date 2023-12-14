Wolf Pack bounces back with 72-55 win over Weber State

12-13-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Dec. 13, 2023
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Kenan Blackshear scored 15 points as Nevada beat Weber State 72-55 on Wednesday.

Blackshear also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (8-1). Jarod Lucas made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Nick Davidson had 11 points. Tre Coleman and K.J. Hymes added 10 points apiece for Nevada, which shot 57% (28 of 49) from the floor.

The Wildcats (5-4) were led by Blaise Threatt, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Dillon Jones added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Weber State. In addition, Steven Verplancken Jr. finished with 10 points.

