UNR staff learning safety tactics following the fatal shooting at UNLV

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just one week after the fatal shooting at UNLV, The University of Nevada, Reno Campus Police is holding requested safety trainings to help staff plan for emergencies.

Campus Chief of Police Eric James taught the tactics you need to know to survive a deadly threat on campus.

He says to:

· Secure your doors with a lock, or a blockade

· Silence cell phones

· Hide behind/under large objects

· Run if there is an escape route

· Leave behind belongings

Chief James is also sharing three takeaways he hopes you remember:

“One: that people know what is going on in the world. Two: that they really want to have a plan in place and make sure that they are aware. I think three: it gives them an opportunity to if it really happens what am I going to do. And now they can apply what we’ve taught them to their own divisions and areas.”

Professors and staff share why attending the training was important to them:

“I want to do my best to protect my students, myself, and you know reno is a small town. People that I have grown up with go to this school. Kids I grew up babysitting go to this school, and I can’t imagine going through what UNLV has but I want to be prepared,” says Fatema Azmee, Vice President of Internal Affairs for the Graduate Student Association.

Mark Kay, Faculty member for the World Languages and Literature Department says, “When my students are in my classroom, I feel responsibility for them and to ensure their safety as much as possible.”

Chief James also highlights the importance of sharing your location with family and close friends, in case of an emergency.

“Friends for many years that share each other’s locations just so that if there’s an emergency they can come and help, and they know where to start looking. If something does go wrong, we know where they are.”

He also encourages UNR staff and other colleges to contact their department for one-on-one training.

This enables the campus police to individualize each safety plan for specific classrooms and ensure that professors have a plan in case of an emergency.

For non-emergency situations where police is needed, call (775) 334-2677.

Report an individual or incident that is not an immediate threat: contact the Student Intervention Team or the Office of Student Conduct

Registered students, faculty and staff members will receive emergency information by text or email through the SafePack app and Emergency Alerts. Emergency information will also be posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.