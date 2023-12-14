Tour de Brews returns with holiday bar crawl, Jingle Brews, in the Reno Brewery District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now is your chance to check out Reno’s awesome Brewery District as you and your friends can ho between delicious breweries, coffee shops, & restaurants all along 4th Street in Reno.

Will Truce, owner of Black Rabbit Mead, and Abi Damp, the development coordinator of Urban Roots, stopped by to talk about Jingle Brews - the holiday Tour de Brew bar crawl.

Ticket holders get exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks from 15+ businesses that call the Brewery District home. Part of the proceeds for this tour will go to supporting the incredible work of Urban Roots, a Reno-based nonprofit that strives to change the way communities eat and learn through garden-based education.

This year’s Jingle Brews is sponsored by Downtown Reno Partnership, Pitch Black Printing, Reno is Rad and many of the hardworking businesses in the Brewery District.

Get your tickets online or at Black Rabbit Mead the day of the event, Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2-6:30 p.m. Passports (tickets) cost $12 per person. This is a 21+ event.

