Staffing shortages prompt school bus route blackouts in Churchill County
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:19 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County School District will have rolling blackouts on most bus routes beginning Jan. 8.
A staffing shortage prompted the change.
“We are looking at potential hiring incentives and other recruitment efforts in hopes of seeing a rise in bus driver applications,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “However, until we hire and train more bus drivers, we will operate on a rolling blackout schedule beginning on January 8th for our regular routes until further notice. We anticipate this schedule will be in effect for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.”
Special education buses and buses to Hazen and Middlegate are not affected.
