Staffing shortages prompt school bus route blackouts in Churchill County

School bus graphic
School bus graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:19 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County School District will have rolling blackouts on most bus routes beginning Jan. 8.

A staffing shortage prompted the change.

“We are looking at potential hiring incentives and other recruitment efforts in hopes of seeing a rise in bus driver applications,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “However, until we hire and train more bus drivers, we will operate on a rolling blackout schedule beginning on January 8th for our regular routes until further notice. We anticipate this schedule will be in effect for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.”

Special education buses and buses to Hazen and Middlegate are not affected.

Churchill County School District bus route blackout dates.
Churchill County School District bus route blackout dates.(Churchill County School District)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Wreaths Across America: What to Expect
Past Wreaths Across America event at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley
8,000 Wreaths placed on Veterans’ graves this Saturday
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
The University of Nevada, Reno Campus Police is holding requested safety trainings to help...
UNR staff learning safety tactics following the fatal shooting at UNLV