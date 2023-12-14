Staffing shortages prompt school bus route blackouts in Churchill County

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County School District will have rolling blackouts on most bus routes beginning Jan. 8.

A staffing shortage prompted the change.

“We are looking at potential hiring incentives and other recruitment efforts in hopes of seeing a rise in bus driver applications,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “However, until we hire and train more bus drivers, we will operate on a rolling blackout schedule beginning on January 8th for our regular routes until further notice. We anticipate this schedule will be in effect for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.”

Special education buses and buses to Hazen and Middlegate are not affected.

Churchill County School District bus route blackout dates. (Churchill County School District)

