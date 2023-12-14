The Road Ahead: FlexRIDE Growth

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County’s FlexRIDE service is growing in popularity. The program started in 2020, serving Sparks and Spanish Springs, Somersett and Verdi and the North Valleys, offering a curbside-to-curbside service within those zones. The shared ride service is similar to Uber or Lyft but it only costs $2 per trip or $3 for a day pass. Ridership has doubled in the last year. FlexRIDE also connects passengers to RTC’s main fixed route system to access the rest of the community.

“This option reaches more people and expands transportation choices in the region,” Jim Gee, RTC Director of Public Transportation and Operations said. “It’s a great option for people to go shopping, go to restaurants, doctor’s appointments, and different areas for recreation.”

The three FlexRIDE zones are in areas where there is not enough demand to operate a fixed-route bus, so the smaller transit vehicles are a good option for residents of these growing communities.

Booking a ride is a simple process. Customers can download the RTC FlexRIDE app on their devices and schedule a trip within the FlexRIDE zones. They can also call (775) 335-0035 to book a ride.

