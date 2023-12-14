The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission surprises families with random acts of kindness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission (RSGM) has been serving the Northern Nevada community for over 60 years. Each Thanksgiving and Christmas, the organization walks through the local community and surprises families with a turkey, toys, winter attire and other groceries.

“It is not just certain populations, it’s everybody. Everybody just seems to not quite have enough,” said Mariah Peaslee, an Administrative Director at RSGM. Peaslee says she has seen the changes and struggles that people undergo in the community. “They do rely on us. We feed people from this food pantry here. We feed about 4,000 people a month. This year specifically, we received lots of phone calls. People are in need of food, and toys specifically for their children. I would urge anybody who is able to reach out and think about helping a family in need for the holiday season, because there is a tremendous need this year.”

Volunteers filled trucks with food and gifts donated by the community. “It’s an awesome opportunity to be able to give back to people that are less fortunate, people that are struggling,” said Luis Santoni, the Executive Director. After the trucks are filled, the volunteers will walk through the community and surprise people with a random act of kindness. “Grateful. Grateful that we can give back to the community. Humble, because it’s just a beautiful thing to give back to those that are less fortunate than we are,” added Santoni.

“I love people, I love to give, I love the season of Christmas. This is awesome, people need food and gifts,” explained Sylvia Chandler. Chandler is volunteering for the RSGM, on behalf of The J Resort. “It’s amazing. It’s overwhelming, I am overwhelmed. I can’t believe how happy this makes me feel,” said to me, after she fulfilled her first of many random surprises.

The RSGM does not want anyone to be lonely on Christmas. They will host a festive feast on Christmas night. The dinner will begin at 4:00 p.m. at 355 Record Street, Reno, NV 8512. They are also asking for volunteers to assist with the Christmas dinner event.

