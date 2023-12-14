Over 90 local veterans receive Christmas gifts: Gift-A-Vet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 96 veterans at Northern Nevada Veteran Home received gifts today through the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Gift-A-Vet event.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting wish-list gifts and wrapping them to bring to our nation’s heroes. Sheriff Darin Balaam says that he thinks that this is just one way that we can show our veterans how much we appreciate them:

“We know that unfortunately many of them are separated from their families, or they don’t have families and we want to make sure that with all of the sacrifices and everything that they have done for our country, we acknowledge that, and we come in and let them have joy and happiness in the Christmas season,” says Sheriff Balaam.

