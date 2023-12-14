Over 90 local veterans receive Christmas gifts: Gift-A-Vet

Gift-A-Vet event
Gift-A-Vet event(Emily Bonito/KOLO)
By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 96 veterans at Northern Nevada Veteran Home received gifts today through the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Gift-A-Vet event.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting wish-list gifts and wrapping them to bring to our nation’s heroes. Sheriff Darin Balaam says that he thinks that this is just one way that we can show our veterans how much we appreciate them:

“We know that unfortunately many of them are separated from their families, or they don’t have families and we want to make sure that with all of the sacrifices and everything that they have done for our country, we acknowledge that, and we come in and let them have joy and happiness in the Christmas season,” says Sheriff Balaam.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash

Latest News

Voting location Washoe County
Voter I.D could be on November 2024 Nevada ballot
Storefronts near the Reno Arch.
City of Reno awards $455,000 to improve downtown and wants to give more
KOLO Toys for Tots collection goes through Dec. 20
Toys for Tots
KOLO will be raising money for the Salvation Army Friday, December 15 from Noon to 3pm outside...
Salvation Army Bell Ringing Media Competition