One of NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Update: Sparks police find green truck connected to crash investigation
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Authorities searching for man who allegedly killed a toddler after throwing him against a wall
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center