IVGID has voted to amend NV Energy contract, prohibiting helicopters by Diamond Peak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Following months of complaints from Incline Village residents about a deal made between NV Energy and the Incline Village General Improvement District allowing helicopters to fly in the narrow canyon near their homes, has reach a partial resolution.

After a unanimous vote, IVGID has approved to amend the contract with NV energy; no longer allowing helicopters to fly near the Diamond Peak ski resort. As of this past May, NV Energy had been using a narrow portion of Diamond Peak, as an airstrip. Something that nearby residents, like Jim Cable, found disorderly and unsafe. Cable, has spent the last 45 years as an airline pilot. He says that due to the narrow valley he lives in, helicopters should only come in and out to rescue hikers or skiers.

“Initially, they carried heavy payloads attached to an extremely long steel cord. One of the residents up here saw that payload hit a tree, and the entire helicopter started weaving back and forth,” Cable said.

The helicopters are now prohibited however, NV Energy is still going to be allowed to keep small amounts of fuel on the site. The news comes as a huge relief to Cable and the other nearby residents, whose lives have been disrupted from the ordeal.

”We’re just thankful that the board heard us. I’m thankful, very much, to our community for standing up to this, making their feelings known, and the time they invested in this. It makes me feel good about our community,” said Cable.

NV Energy has yet to sign the amendment but, they are expected to do so in the upcoming weeks.

