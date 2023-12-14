The Generator to hosts Third Thursday Open Studios for local artists to share and sell their creations

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Generator is now hosting Third Thursday Open Studios at their warehouse in Sparks. If you are a local artist or creator looking for an opportunity to showcase your work, Third Thursday Open Studio is your chance! This event is open to anyone from the local community who wants to sell their handmade art.

Executive director, Alysia Dynamik, stopped by Morning Break to invite artists to sign up for this event and for consumers to stop by on Thursday, Dec. 21.

With no booth fees and The Generator handling payment transactions, they want to make this an inclusive opportunity for all artists who want to get their art out there. Vendors simply fill out a short vendor form, bring their own tables and chairs and get ready to sell their goods. December’s event is full, but they’ll take sign-ups for January’s Open Studios the first week of the new year.

The next Open Studios event takes place Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5-8 p.m. For more information, click here.

