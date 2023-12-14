Face Time: Reno Tahoe Dermatology’s Dr. Billie Cassé weighs in on Ozempic use for weight loss

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the news lately, lot of people from celebrities to regular citizens have shared thoughts on Semiglutide also known as Ozempic and the “miracle” weight loss effects of this Type II diabetes drug.

Now, Dr. Billie Cassé explained the negative side effects of taking Ozempic how Reno Tahoe Dermatology can help fix them. She said they’re seeing patients coming in with these questions and are looking to provide a whole body approach to feeling your best in the new year.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Cassé to learn more.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.