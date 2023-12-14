Clint Malarchuk's journey of beating the odds on and off the ice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In the long winters of Northern Canada, Clint Malarchuk’s love for hockey was a family affair. Like many boys in Canada or Minnesota, the dream to become a professional hockey player reigned true for Malarchuk,

“My dad was a goalie, and I was a goalie, and my big brother was a goalie,” he shares.

This passion led him to the professional leagues, playing for the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, San Diego Gulls, and Las Vegas Thunder.

Tragedy struck in March 1989 during a game against St. Louis. Malarchuk became the first NHL player to have his neck cut by a skate blade. Recounting the incident, he said, “I prepared for death; the blood squirted six feet, and it just gurgles out of you.” Despite the horror, his thoughts turned to shielding his mother from witnessing his presuming fatal incident.

“You relive it right, you can’t help it, and I just feel so bad for his family.” Recent incidents in the NHL, like Adam Johnson’s fatal injury, highlight the need for increased safety measures. The International Ice Hockey Federation now mandates neckguards, a crucial protection that played a role in saving Malarchuk’s life.

Following surgery and recovery, Malarchuk returned to the ice within ten days, but the mental scars lingered. “No counseling was offered. It was 1989; athletes didn’t get counseling,” he notes. Undiagnosed PTSD haunted him for two decades, eventually leading to a suicide attempt.

Surviving the attempt, Malarchuk faced a new battle with PTSD, spending weeks in a coma and eventually seeking treatment in San Diego. It took six months to regain control of his life, marked by counseling, farm management, and coaching.

Today, Malarchuk channels his experiences into advocacy. His book, “The Crazy Game”, recounting his journey, became a lifeline for others facing similar struggles.

“It’s important that people know they’re not alone,” he emphasizes, encouraging those grappling with mental health challenges to seek help.

Now a public speaker and mental health advocate, Clint Malarchuk shares his story with first responders, corporations, veterans, and students. “You’re not alone, get help,” he urges, breaking the silence surrounding mental health issues.

More information about Clint and his story can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.