City of Reno awards $455,000 to improve downtown and wants to give more

Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will award ten downtown businesses a combined total of $455,000 to reinvigorate and reignite the downtown area.

City leaders will announce the grant winners Thursday, December 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Pigeon Head Brewery.

The winners applied for these grants when the program was first announced a few months ago.

The Restore Facade and Tenant Improvement Program is designed to enhance the visual appeal, economic vitality, and overall livability of commercial areas of downtown.

The program is open to both property owners and business tenants for facade improvements and interior upgrades.

The City of Reno will award another $595,000 in this grant program. Applications will be accepted through December 31.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Click here to apply.

