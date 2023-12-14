Carson Valley Community Theatre to present “Wacky and Wonderful Christmassy Stuff: A Yuletide Cabaret”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson Valley Community Theatre is “an all-volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing local talent and providing opportunities for residents of the region to participate in all aspects of live theatre.”

Tickets are on sale now for their upcoming holiday show, “Wacky and Wonderful Christmassy Stuff: A Yuletide Cabaret.”

The show’s creator and director, Tim Heitman, along with his wife and choreographer, Paula Heitman, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to their show.

Matinee and evening performances takes place Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30 at The Annex (1572 Hwy 395, Minden).

