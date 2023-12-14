8,000 Wreaths placed on Veterans’ graves this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Those visiting the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley couldn’t help but notice the circular cardboard boxes grouped together on sidewalks here.

Delivered this morning--they are Christmas wreaths, 8,000 of them for festivities on Saturday at the cemetery.

‘Wreaths Across America’ will take place in the morning here in Fernley. An event that literally means what it says.

“There are 3137 military cemeteries similar to this,” says Rich Crombie with the Nevada Veterans Coalition. “Where you get two and a half million wreaths are going to be laid all at the same time on the same day. So, to be a part of that, where you know all the way from Arlington National Cemetery to Fernley, across America wreaths are going to be placed to honor and remember those who have sacrificed and served their country.”

The event started at the Fernley Cemetery back in 2007 with only 28 wreaths.

Over the years the event has just gotten bigger with Northern Nevadans from all walks of life gathering to pay their respects during the holiday season.

While large corporations pay for the delivery of the wreaths, the Nevada Veterans Coalition raises money all year long to pay for the number of wreaths needed to decorate every grave in this cemetery.

In the past the weather has been sunny or snowy, or somewhere in between. It hasn’t stopped those interested in participating in the nationwide event.

“Older, younger, families, kids, a lot of motorcycle clubs that come out and participate,” says Crombie. “Veterans groups, car clubs, businesses. And when you grab a wreath, you are going to go up and place it as if you were walking up to someone you have never met before, and say, hey thanks for what you do. Happy Holidays I remember you.”

As with all military time the event begins precisely at 0900 Saturday morning.

Wreaths Across America mission statement is: “Remember, Honor, Teach,” --that will be in abundance this Saturday.

To make a donation: supportnnvc.org

