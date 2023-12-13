Trends + Threads: See what fashion is in this holiday season at Phoenix + Flora Boutique

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let’s go shopping! Phoenix + Flora online clothing boutique is a great place to find the latest women’s fashions that are inexpensive, versatile and look great on a variety of body types.

Owner Kara Ferrin brought some of her inventory to Morning Break to share what her clients are loving this season and how you can be the best dressed guest this holiday season!

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Books to read this December with your kids.
December KOLO Book Club
Finn is available for adoption at the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
Pet of the Week: Meet Finn
The Little Mermaid
Go under the sea during Sierra School of Performing Arts’ production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Open for Business: Hammer and Nails
Open for Business: Hammer & Nails grooming shop for men opens new location in South Reno
Miracle in Reno Toy Drive
Cops Vs. Robbers non-profit in need of donations for Miracle in Reno Toy Drive