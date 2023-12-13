Trends + Threads: See what fashion is in this holiday season at Phoenix + Flora Boutique

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let’s go shopping! Phoenix + Flora online clothing boutique is a great place to find the latest women’s fashions that are inexpensive, versatile and look great on a variety of body types.

Owner Kara Ferrin brought some of her inventory to Morning Break to share what her clients are loving this season and how you can be the best dressed guest this holiday season!

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.