Sparks Police Department conducting wellness calls to seniors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is helping seniors in the community by conducting wellness calls, the goal is to provide peace of mind to family and friends of seniors who are living alone in the Sparks community with the department checking in on the seniors on a daily basis.

Here is how it works the senior will pick a time and get an automated phone call, the system can tell if the answer from the senior is a live answer, voicemail , or no answer. If there is no answer someone from the front desk or the records team will call the senior. An officer can be dispatched to the home if that second call is not picked up or returned within a certain time frame.

Having officers available to respond physically to check on the seniors can make a difference especially during the winter months. “We had one gentlemen who unfortunately was locked out of his home and could not gain entry and it was during the winter months.” says Jared Kiser the police records supervisor, “Officers were able to respond and locate him and give him some medical attention, and we had the medical services roll to help him out.”

With more seniors enrolling this year compared to last, volunteers at the department say this program creates strong relationships between the officers and seniors. “The seniors actually remember us from year to year " says Becky Lasa ,“It’s kind of cute because they love it they feel like there’s a connection like we are part of their family.”

If you are a senior or know of one who like to enroll in the program there are a few eligibility requirements. First the senior must live in Sparks. Next they must be 65 years or older, or have a disability, and live alone plus it’s for those who do not have a caretaker with them all the time.

For more information you can click here or call (775) 353-2248.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.