South Lake Tahoe appoints new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem

Cody Bass (left), and John Friedrich(right)(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has appointed a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

In a Tuesday meeting of the City Council, members selected Cody Bass to be the town’s next Mayor and John Friedrich to be its new Mayor Pro Tem. Bass and Friedrich will serve a one-year term through November 2024.

Bass was initially elected to the City Council in November 2018, and was reelected in November 2022 to serve a four-year term. In December 2022, he was appointed to be Mayor Pro Tem for 2023.

“I am proud to be appointed the Mayor and look forward to serving the City of South Lake Tahoe. As we have so many great projects in the works, I also look forward to leading the city during this exciting time,” said Mayor Bass.

Friedrich was elected to the City Council in November 2020, serving as a member of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board in 2023.

