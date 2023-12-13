Repairs underway at Bridgeport post office, operations continue in parking lot

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - Bridgeport, California is a small town with fewer than 600 residents, and for the majority of 2023, the doors of its only post office have been closed.

Since February, operations have been taking place outside the building, after it sustained heavy damage after its main water pipe burst.

“We had a horrible winter,” said Diane Wilson, a resident of nearby Twin Lakes since 1972. " Damage happened to the post office and they were unable to use it.”

Repairing the building is not the responsibility of the federal government, as it is a privately owned facility leased to the postal service.

“It is a landlord issue as well as a USPS issue,” explained John Peters, Mono County District 4 Supervisor. “The landlord put no effort into doing repairs until the day before thanksgiving.”

Needless to say residents say they can’t believe repairs are just not being done nearly a year after the closure.

“We can’t believe it wasn’t solved 8 months ago,” said Wilson. “It is a terrible situation.”

The United States Postal Service released the following statement on the Bridgeport post office:

The information on the Mono County website is incorrect.

Bridgeport Post Office is not closed as your colleague can see.

Repairs are still being made on the building by the owner.

In the meantime, we are providing extra heaters and generators for our employees.

We are just as eager as the community to return to our facility.

We hope the owner can complete maintenance work as soon as possible.

