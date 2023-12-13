Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping in their neighborhood

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno residents are expressing frustration as illegal dumping continues to happen in their neighborhood.

Cameron Sather has lived in the area next to Raleigh Heights Trailhead for three decades and, he says, over the last few years he’s slowly watched his home get destroyed.

“They’ve ruined it up here. They’ve turned it into a cesspool and a garbage pit,” Sather said.

For years now Sather and his neighbors say they have seen everything from caravans, to glass, trash, and even drug paraphernalia, and human waste. Joshua Pelto, another resident of the Wellington and Yorkshire neighborhood, says it’s one thing to see the junk but it’s also posing health risk as people have now taken over the area to do drugs and leave needles behind.

Both gentleman say they’ve made countless calls for help but not a single agency can agree on whose jurisdiction their neighborhood is.

“I called the Reno Sheriff’s Department; they didn’t do anything about it. They redirected me to the Reno Police Department. Reno Police Department directed me back to the sheriff’s department and the sheriff’s department directed me to the Forest Service,” said Pelto. “The city says it’s county, the county says it’s city, the city then says to try the Forest Service and the Forest Service says they don’t know,” added Sather.

Since police haven’t gotten involved, both Sather and Pelto, say a rise in crime has come alongside the dumping.

“The other night I had someone come break into my vehicle,” Pelto said.

The two men feel on edge in their own neighborhood. Sather says he even carries mace and Narcan for something as simple as walking his dog.

“I’ve had my dog attacked by people’s dogs, I also had one guy attack me and dump whiskey on me,” said Sather.

Both Sather and Pelto just want their neighborhood restored to the way it was, and for somebody to just take responsibility. Kolo 8 News Now reached out to RPD, the City of Reno, and the county. RPD and the city have not yet responded. Washoe County reached out and said the neighborhood was not within their jurisdiction.

