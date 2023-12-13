Reno Police Department welcomes new K9 Jack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is welcoming a new K9 to its unit.

Jack, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, is the area’s first and only firearms detection K9 that is also certified to work patrol. RPD says Jack can detect hidden guns, fired casings, and ammunition, as well as people hiding both indoors and outdoors.

“Dogs have the incredible ability to experience the world through their sense of smell,” said K9 Unit Lieutenant Michael Browett. “Just as humans are particularly good at hiding weapons, Jack is particularly good at finding them.”

Jack has been certified since Nov. 10, and has already apprehended one suspect, located five guns, and numerous cartridge casings using in shootings. Jack and his handler, officer Galen Schmidt, completed six-week training in southern California and returned to Reno at the end of October.

“K9 Jack and Officer Schmidt will bring a new set of skills to the northern Nevada region, and we are excited to see them continue to help make our community a safer place,” said Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance.

A photo of Jack is below:

The Reno Police Department welcomed its newest member of the K9 force, Jack, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois (The City of Reno)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.