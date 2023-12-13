Open for Business: Hammer & Nails grooming shop for men opens new location in South Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hammer & Nails opened its first Reno location just a few weeks ago. The luxury grooming lounge offers the complete grooming experience for men like premium barbering services, facial treatments, waxing services, manicures and pedicures, all in one relaxing environment.

KOLO 8′s Colin Jackson visited the new location at The Summit Reno (next to Dillard’s) to see for himself the pampering opportunities being offered men in the area.

To learn more about the services at Hammer & Nails, click here.

